Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan set to terminate contract of Danish midfielder.

INTER MILAN look set to terminate the contract – by mutual consent – of Danish midfielder, Christian Eriksen.

Italian Football Federation rules dictate that Eriksen is unable to play in Serie A with a defibrillator – which he had fitted following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Gazzetta della Sport are reporting that “Inter supports and respects Eriksen” and that allowing to leave the club to play elsewhere is best for all parties.

The 29-year-old has not played since collapsing during Denmark’s opening match of Euro 2020 against Finland although the former Tottenham player returned to training earlier this month, joining up one of his former clubs, Danish side, Odense Boldklub.

A spokesperson for the club told Reuters on December 2: “Eriksen reached out to us, and he is now training by himself.

“It’s natural for him since he played here in his youth and lives around the corner. We are very happy to be able to provide training facilities for him.”

The Internazionale midfielder received life-saving treatment on the pitch at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium before being taken to a nearby hospital. He then had a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device implanted in October.

Since his worrying collapse, which shocked the world, many other footballers have had heart attacks/ problems causing people to question whether the COVID-19 vaccine is linked.

However, “Christian Eriksen did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and is therefore not the reason for his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener,” according to Reuters.

An official announcement is expected soon which would mean that Eriksen will be free to consider proposals from other countries.

In related news, former Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.

