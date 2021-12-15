Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero confirms his retirement.

MANCHESTER CITY legend and Barcelona star Sergio Agüero burst into tears as he confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.

The Argentine football icon has called time on his illustrious playing career after a heart condition scuppered his move to FC Barcelona, having only played five times for the club.

Agüero is Manchester City’s greatest goalscorer and is considered to have scored the most iconic and greatest goal in the club’s history – when he won Manchester City’s first title in 44-years following his dramatic late strike.

He scored a record 260 goals in 390 games for the Manchester club and won five league titles during his time in the Premier League, before his move to the Spanish giants.

Agüero agreed to join Barcelona in May, signing a two-year deal with a buyout clause of €100m (£86m) after leaving City.

During a press conference in Barcelona today (December 15), an emotional Agüero said: “This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football.

“It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made I have taken for my health, that is the main reason, because of the problem that I had a month-and-a-half ago.

“I was in good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me the best thing would be to stop playing.

“So I made that decision about a week ago and I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have hope, but there wasn’t very much.”

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital after experiencing chest pains and breathing difficulties during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves in October and was subsequently ruled out of action for three months following a cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis – with many people linking his sudden heart condition with the COVID-19 vaccine, of which Agüero was a key supporter.

Players, clubs and fans alike paid their respects to the striker.

Manchester City wrote: “King Kun. Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank Sergio Agüero for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well in his retirement.”

King Kun. Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank @aguerosergiokun for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well in his retirement 💙 pic.twitter.com/AgMWXZtPZ8 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 15, 2021

Barcelona wrote: “Kun, you’ll always have a home here at Barça”

Kun, you'll always have a home here at Barça pic.twitter.com/dVBT7plcWl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 15, 2021

One fan shared the striker’s most iconic goal, writing: “Thank you for everything goat!! I will never forget this moment ever!!!”

Thank you for everything goat!! I will never forget this moment ever!!! pic.twitter.com/GH1eu8UWlW — 🐻 (@santan_childish) December 15, 2021

In total, Agüero won 15 major trophies during his time at City, including five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and a record six League Cups.

