Baubles, brooches and snowflakes! Record breaking Christmas collections

Well who can resist a good Christmas story especially with all the bad news that is doing the rounds at the moment? I know I certainly can’t, with record breaking Christmas collections just what we want to hear at this time of year!

What a load of baubles

Sylvia Pope, a grandmother from Swansea has broken a festive world record for the largest collection of Christmas baubles. Known as Nana Baubles, no it’s not what you think, is the proud owner of 1,760 festive ornaments, a total recognised by the Guinness World Records.

Ms Pope, who turns 79 on St Stephen’s Day, hopes to pass the 2,000 mark this Christmas with her collection coming from all over the world. Whenever she travels she buys baubles, her collection coming from as far away as New York.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The collection takes months to put up, with Ms Pope starting the job already in September long before any of us even begin to think about Christmas and decorating our homes.

Ms Pope remembers where most of the baubles comes from and yes, she has her favourites. Amonsgt her favourites are a lobster, a hamburger. Disney characters and of course Big Ben. But her number one is a Royal Doulton Royal Jubilee celebration edition, representing her “love” of Queen Elizabeth, who she thinks is “wonderful”.

While most of us get a kick out of hobbies such sport, travelling, gardening or cooking, Ms Pope gets her enjoyment from her bauble collection. She say she “never tires of her collection”, adding “It is exciting to see all the different types you can buy.”

The bauble collection is not the only one that breaks world record, with a man from Hastings landing the title for the largest collection of Christmas brooches.

Brooch anyone

Adam Wide, 68 who lives in Berlin, has a 7,929-strong collection that is worth over €400,000. He has been collecting them since 1984.

Describing his hobby as an “obsession”, Wide says that it all started by accident after coming across a beautfiul broocha at a Christmas market. He said “You can start off as I did, buying just a small brooch in Copenhagen and before you know it you have over 8,000. As soon as I started collecting, I was obsessed – it is fascinating.”

Brooches have been fashionable since the Victorians and his most valuable one is a plique-a-jour brooch made of platinum, diamonds, and rubies.

Its how big

Ms Pope and Mr Wide’s collections join historical festive-themed records including the longest wish list to Santa, consisting of 124,969 wishes in 2017, and the largest Christmas snowflake ornament measuring 3.2m (10ft) in 2019.

Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief at Guniness World Records

“We all need a bit of yuletide cheer right now, and records like these really put a smile on your face,” said Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records said “Adam and Nana Baubles clearly have an infectious passion for Christmas and have created their own record-breaking winter wonderlands at home. It’s wonderful to be able to share their joy of the festive season with the rest of the world.”

Perhaps some of might have record breaking Christmas collections, if you have share them with us we´d love to hear from you.

_____________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.