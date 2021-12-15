The best Christmas gift ideas for her 

BUYING Christmas presents for the woman you love is one of the best parts of Christmas, but what are the best ideas to get a gift she really wants?

Here, the Euro Weekly News has put together a gift guide for women for some of the best ideas for personal presents everyone will love.

Craft gifts

If the woman you love enjoys making things and has a favourite craft why not take a look through her supplies for gift ideas and work out why you could buy her to add to her collection or allow her to make more of what she loves.

For all types of craft, why not get this craft paper set which can be used for different activities?

Book gifts

If she has a favourite author, why not try to find a book of theirs she has not read. Or, if she is a fan of a particular topic, take a look for recommendations on the best books on the subject.

If you don´t know where to start, why not get her a classic like Mansfield Park by Jane Austen?

Toiletry gifts

Everyone loves to be pampered so if she has a favourite perfume, makeup or skincare brand why not go further this year and buy something extra special from that collection.

Gift ideas include buying the matching body lotion or shower gel to go with her perfume for a luxurious feel.

Alternatively, you could just get her some one really high quality product like Biotherm´s Perfumed Body Milk.

