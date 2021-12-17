Andalucian government to resubmit the Covid passport request to TSJA

Andalucian government to resubmit the Covid passport request to the TSJA



Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian Minister for Health, announced on Thursday, December 16, that the Junta will resubmit its request to the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA), for approval of the use of the Covid certificate, or ‘passport’ in the community.

Last Wednesday 15, the TSJA rejected the initial request that had been presented by the regional government. The Board had requested that the Covid passport requirement be extended to the interiors of nightlife and hospitality venues.

Andalucia’s highest court rejected the government’s application on the grounds that although it met the requirements of “necessity and suitability”, it did not meet the requirement of “proportionality”. They pointed out that if the order was approved then it should subsequently also apply to every person entering said establishments, including staff or any other workers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Aguirre stressed that he believes the measure is necessary, and said the request will be resubmitted to the TSJA, “As soon as possible, because, without a doubt, the measures taken in the hospitality and nightlife sectors are of great importance in the fight against the pandemic”.

With Christmas holidays coming up, and the potential celebrations that might take place, the minister stressed it was essential to avoid spreading the virus in indoor areas. He urged the public to exercise responsibility and follow all the health measures to limit the chances of spreading the virus over Christmas, as reported by surinenglish.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.