Breaking: Court REJECTS Covid passports in Andalucia.

BREAKING NEWS – The Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) REJECTS the use of Covid passports for hospitality and nightlife in Andalucia.

Only hours after receiving a significant endorsement from the Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Andalucia, the TSJA has decided not to ratify the order related to the “COVID certificate or diagnostic test for access to the interior space of hotel, leisure and leisure establishments.”

They argue that although the proposition from the Junta de Andalucía meets the requirements of necessity and suitability, it does not exceed the requirement of proportionality since the order would have to be applied, as it is drafted, to “any person” access to the interior, which would include the workers.

The ruling specifies that the Covid passport, according to the order, “is required of any person who intends to access the interior of these establishments, regardless of the purpose that motivates this access.”

Therefore, “it will be applicable to all workers who, even occasionally, have to access the establishments due to their work.”

This means that there would be no proportionality for workers – who would be required to be vaccinated despite not being mandatory in Spain – or would have to provide a negative test every 48 or 72 hours. This would require extra money to complete and, in addition, to pay for it until the end of the measure.

The announcement will come as a shock for many as the proposed measures are already in place to access residences and hospitals, an order that was approved on December 7.

If successful, it would have meant in order to access these establishments, customers would need one of the three following options: the Covid certificate, a PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours, or an antigen test carried out in the last 48 hours.

