CThe government has announced that the ITV changes again in 2022, bringing the roadworthy test in line with new technologies that are incorporated in many modern vehicles. The changes are also intended to tighten up the rules with regard to documentation.

For many the ITV is a headache, its essential, strict and often a necessary nuisance. The changes are however designed not to add to the frustration that many feel but rather to protect road users by making sure vehicles old and newer are roadworthy.

Changes to documentation

In addition to the Technical Inspection Card and the vehicle’s licence, you will have to show the identity document of the owner (a photocopy will suffice) and you will have to provide proof of insurance. The minimum insurance requirement will be damage to third parties.

Checking insurance has been a demand from many road user organisations, and now that it is to become law vehicles can be failed if there is no insurance in place. The failure will come even if the vehicle is found to be in perfect order.

Vehicle telemetry

Many of today’s vehicles are fitted with sensors and cameras along the body of the vehicle and in the windshield. Current ITV test do not check that these are operational. The changes will require these to be working and properly calibrated, something that will now be checked as part of the IT inspection. Drivers of the vehicle being tested will need to provide the ITV with the necessary access and documentation for them to carry out the inspection, basically they will be implanting regulation 2019/621 of the European Union in doing so.

Noise levels

Again a European directive (2014/45) which obliges member states to test noise levels from 2023, will be included in the inspection. The test is expected to focus on those who have modified their vehicle and on motorcycles. The latter in particular will go down well with everybody bar the rider.

More details will be released about the monitoring of noise levels in 2022.

For most the news that ITV changes again in 2022 will be greeted with a shrug of the shoulders, however there is no doubt the changes will have a positive effect on road usage in Spain.

