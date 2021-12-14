Premier League: Manchester United vs Brentford called off.

PREMIER LEAGUE – Manchester United vs Brentford has been called off due to a number of United first-team players registering positive Covid tests over the past 24 hours. The game was set to kick off at 7.30 pm (UK time) tonight (December 14).

The Manchester Evening News reports that the Manchester club were the ones that pushed for the game to be postponed and earlier on Monday, December 13, players and staff expected the game to be called off.

We reported on December 13 that a number of clubs of Premier League clubs reported COVID positives, with Spurs and Aston Villa also hit with a number of players suffering from the coronavirus.

Manchester United released a statement confirming the fixture’s postponement, saying: “Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

“Given the cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

“Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19.”

The players who tested positive were confirmed after PCR tests were undertaken on Monday, and those who have the virus are currently isolating.

A statement from Brentford added: “Following medical guidance, the Premier League board have postponed Tuesday night’s match against Manchester United due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the Manchester United squad.

“We appreciate that there will be many fans who will be inconvenienced with the fixture postponement and we apologise for the disruption, which was out of our control, but we respect the Premier League’s decision and acknowledge that the health and safety of both clubs’ players and staff must always come first.

“We wish everyone affected a speedy recovery and look forward to hosting Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in the New Year.

“The rearranged match details will be confirmed and communicated in due course. All match tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”

