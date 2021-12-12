More Premier League clubs hit by Covid positives



With Premier League club Tottenham already suffering a Covid outbreak among players and staff, two more top-flight teams have today, Sunday, December 12, revealed positive cases among their ranks. A number of players and staff at Manchester United reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Aston Villa have also reported one case.

United have contacted the Premier League to inform and keep them updated about the current situation at Old Trafford. The match at Brentford this coming Tuesday 14 has now been thrown into doubt as a result.

It is believed that before Saturday’s 1-0 away win against Norwich at Carrow Road, all the players were tested, and produced negative results. A number of the squad members then gave positive results when tested before today’s training session.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The affected players were reportedly sent home to isolate, and training was adjusted accordingly, with a non-contact session being operated.

A training session this morning at Aston Villa’s Bodymoor Heath complex saw another positive Covid result. Club officials subsequently decided to take the precaution of cancelling the training session as it was being held indoors.

Tottenham have a decimated squad thanks to an outbreak, and next Saturday’s home game with Brighton has already been called off. Another game, in the Championship, between Sheffield United and QPR, tomorrow night, Monday 13, has also been postponed due to a Covid outbreak at the Loftus Road club, as reported by bbc.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.