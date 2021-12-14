Former Man City star brutally beaten and robbed in his home in Portugal



Nicolas Otamendi, formerly a player with English Premier League champions, Manchester City, has reportedly been the victim of a horrendous robbery with assault at his current home in Portugal.

According to Portuguese publication Correio de Manha, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, December 13. Otamendi now plays for Benfica, and the 33-year-old Argentinian defender had apparently returned home from their match against Famalicao when it happened.

It is believed that Otamendi was ‘caught as he arrived back at his home’, by four men, who broke into his home. They allegedly beat him violently, before putting a belt around his neck and taking him into a room where his terrified wife and son were. The four criminals reportedly escaped with watches and cash.

After this awful incident, the Portuguese club released a statement that read, “Benfica confirms that its player Nico Otamendi was the victim of a robbery at his home during the early hours of today. The player and his family are doing well, despite the enormous discomfort generated by the situation they are experiencing”.

Adding, “Benfica asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected by all the media, pending the completion of the investigations initiated by the authorities”.

During his time at the Etihad, the Argentinian international defender picked up nine trophies. He joined the club from the Spanish side Valencia, in 2015, for a fee in the region of £34 million, making more than 200 appearances, and winning the Premier League twice.

In 2020 Otamendi signed for the Portuguese giants in a reputed £12million transfer, and has since turned out in more than 50 games for them, including last Sunday’s 4-1 away win. He also has 87 caps for Argentina, featuring in the Copa America winning team this summer, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

