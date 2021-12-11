Pablo Sierra: blood-stained mobile found in search for missing Badajoz student

The police have found the blood-stained mobile of missing Badajoz student Pablo Sierra, who has not been seen since December 2.

Pablo Sierra Moreno has been missing since Thursday, December 2, and there has been little progress in terms of what is known about his whereabouts or what may have happened to him. His blood-stained mobile indicates that he may have been attacked, although police have not ruled out the possibility of an accident.

The 21-year-old mathematics student disappeared on December 2 in Badajoz. His plan was to go out with his university friends and go home early to the university residence where he lives during the academic year. He had plans for the following morning to travel to Zorita, in the province of Caceres, to see his family for the long weekend. When Pablo did not arrive, his family started to call his mobile, but they got no answer. They raised the alarm and the search began.

By making calls, the police were able to determine that the mobile phone was somewhere in the area of Las Crispitas, 3.5 kilometres from where various people last saw him. The exact place is unknown. Witnesses claim to have seen him in a bar on Calle Agüero. However, his friends say that they said goodbye to him on Calle Zurbarán. Both streets belong to the old town of Badajoz, which is characterised by its nightlife. The close proximity of the two streets means that there are more witnesses who tip the balance between these two places.

Another mystery is the route taken by the student. He may have taken the bus, as there is a stop near the university residence. Another hypothesis is that he took a taxi. Investigators have contacted the taxi drivers in the city to see if they have any information.

Early on Thursday afternoon, there was a false alarm. A resident of the area called the emergency services claiming to have seen an item of clothing floating in the water near el Pico, in the same zone where the mobile was found. The National Police, fire department and Civil Protection arrived on the scene, only to find it was a log.

The mobile phone is the only reliable clue so far. It was found by a soldier walking his dog by the river Guadiana. It was stained with blood, which suggests that Pablo may have been attacked. It has not yet been confirmed whether the blood belonged to Pablo or another person.

Volunteers have searched various different areas in search of more clues, but nothing has been found. The search continues.

