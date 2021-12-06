Search extended for missing student in Spain’s Extremadura.

The search mission for the missing med student in Extremadura’s Badajoz has been extended on Monday, December 6. The 21-year-old went missing on Thursday. The search for Pablo Sierra will be extended into the area around the Residencia Universitaria de la Fundación CB (RUCAB), as well as the university campus where he lives with his twin brother.

So far an extensive search has been carried out near the river using both boats and drones to search the area.

Pablo is 1.75 metres tall. He has an athletic build, has dark hair with curly fringes and brown eyes. When Pablo was last seen he was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, a blue jacket and white trainers.

The area surrounding the Guadiana River and the area of El Pico have been searched after his mobile phone was recently discovered.

Throughout the weekend officers from the National Police, the Guardia Civil, the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection have searched for the young man. The Red Cross has also been involved in the search mission. So far the search has involved boats, a helicopter and a team of drones.

The search continues.

