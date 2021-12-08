Body of young skier found in Formigal, Huesca.

GUARDIA CIVIL officers have found the lifeless body of the young skier from Benaguasil (Valencian Community) who went missing in Formigal, Huesca. A search was launched again today (December 8) at first light after failing to find the skier yesterday, sadly today’s search led to the tragic discovery.

The search and rescue operation in collaboration with specialised dog units searched the vicinity of the urban centre of Formigal, where a lot of snow has fallen in recent days. For this reason, officers had to use probes to track under the accumulated snow.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Search parties were seen scouring the heavy snow this morning in search of the missing man when the discovery was made.

A friend reported the disappearance of the young man, believed to be 30, on Monday, December 6, at around 12 pm, because he had not heard from the young skier since early Sunday morning when they were in the bar area at around 4 am.

His jacket and keys were found in the bar where his friends and his car was still in the car park where he left it after arriving from the Valencian Community for the trip. His mobile phone had not been located meaning it was hard for police to track his whereabouts.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.