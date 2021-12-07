Mystery surrounds young skier missing in Huesca

The Guardia Civil is investigating the possible disappearance of a young skier in Huesca.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the possible disappearance of a young skier in Formigal, Huesca, after a friend of his alerted the authorities yesterday, December 6, that he is missing.

The missing person was a native of the municipality of Benaguacil, Valencia, whose city council has published a message asking for collaboration.

The Guardia Civil is asking in the leisure areas of the vicinity, however, residents and neighbours say they do not know the missing person or his whereabouts.

According to the Guardia Civil, the investigations do not rule out the hypotheses that this is a voluntary disappearance.

The young man, about 30 years old, was spending a few days at the ski resort. The last time he was seen was early Sunday morning in the bar area at around 4am.

His jacket and keys were found in a bar where his friends were looking for him on the night of his disappearance, his car is still in the car park where he left it and his mobile phone has not been located.

The Benemerita continues to investigate and friends of the young man are spreading an image of him through social networks, alerting people to the situation and requesting to call the Guardia Civil if they have any useful information for the investigation.