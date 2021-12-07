Orange weather alert activated for Andalucian provinces



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has activated the orange weather warning in several provinces of Andalucia. It is issued specifically in Almeria and Granada, due to coastal phenomena this Wednesday, December 8.

Waves of between three and four metres in height are forecast, thanks to the Force 8 west wind that will blow. This will affect mainly the capital of Almeria province, and the Granada coast.

A yellow warning is also expected to remain active for tomorrow, due to strong gusts of wind of up to 70km/h. These could be experienced in the Almanzora Valley, Los Velez, Poniente, and the capital of Almeria. Guadix, Baza, and the coast of Granada could also suffer from this weather pattern.

Force 7 winds from the west and southwest will also bring a yellow warning. Waves of up to 3 metres could be experienced in the capital of Almeria, the Poniente, and the Levante of this province, as well as along the Granada coast.

On Thursday 9, the situation should improve somewhat, and only the coast of Granada will remain on yellow notice until 8am. Coastal phenomena in the form of a Force 7 west wind will create waves of between two and three metres, as reported by diariosur.es.

