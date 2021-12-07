Almeria Port transformed into a winter fair amusement park

Almeria Port transformed into a winter fair amusement park
Almeria City Council and the Port Authority have transformed the parking zone of Muelle de Ribera 1 into an amusement park. This has been done using the company Indalferiapark Ocio y Eventos, making the Port of Almeria a fun-filled winter fair for children, and adults, until next January 10.

As Jesus Caicedo, the president of the Port Authority of Almeria, commented about this initiative a few days ago, “We wanted to collaborate with the fairgrounds of Almeria, a sector especially affected by the pandemic”.

This activity is just one of many that Mr Caicedo hopes to create, in relation to the Port-City interaction carried out by the APA, “with the aim of collaboration with Almeria City Council in all activities aimed at the enjoyment of its citizens”. His goal is to open the Port more and more to Almeria’s residents he said.

There are more than twenty facilities in total in the winter fair, including attractions and restaurant stalls. An area of ​​more than 9,700m² has been made available for this project.

In addition to children’s and family fair attractions, there are stalls featuring games of skill, food collections, shows, toy collections, a day without noise for children with special needs, and a day in support of the residents of La Palma.

The winter park and its attractions are open Monday to Thursday, from 5pm to midnight. Then on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and holidays, from 11am to midnight, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.


