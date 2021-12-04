New airport rules can cause passengers to miss flights

A new move by airports around the world is leading to many passengers running the risk of missing their flights. As airports stop using their tannoy speaker systems to announce flights, they have started becoming part of the new trend ‘silent airports’.

This initiative by airport terminals is being trialled in a effort to cut background noise, with Britain already having two airports using this system Bristol, and London City. In Spain, Barcelona’s El Prat airport is also doing it. Exceptions are made in the case of emergencies, such as lost children, or flight delays, then announcements will still be broadcast.

“Passengers can wind down while they wait for their flight to board in the common airside lounges, commercial, and food and beverage areas”, Angela Gittens, the director-general of ACI (Airports Council International), told CNN.

The biggest worry with this system is that passengers will not receive any final calls for their flights, or possible changes to departure gates. This has already led to disgruntled passengers losing their flights.

Speaking with Wales Air Forum, one passenger, Patrick Bury, missed his flight to Dublin from Bristol. “A priority boarding announcement was made and I then expected to hear a main boarding call and final call. About five minutes later I went to check again and the gate door was locked”.

He added, “Two employees admitted there were inconsistencies with the system of boarding announcements, and said I should complain”. His complaint fell on deaf ears and he ended up having to buy another flight for £110. He was informed that he should have gone to check his flight info on the airport information screens.

In defence of the concept, some passengers think it is a great idea. One wrote on Twitter, “I really like the ‘silent airport’ concept. The Dubai terminal is amazingly quiet and pleasant. Boarding announcements turn into chaotic background noise that is tuned out. Keep up with your boarding time. Check the screens for updates. Be ready to board”.

For your interest, here are some of the world’s ‘silent airports’:

Bristol and London City, Amsterdam’s Schiphol, El Prat in Barcelona, Dubai International, Eindhoven in Germany, Helsinki, Cape Town International, Delhi in India, Cancun International, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

