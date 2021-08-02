Generalitat and Government reach an agreement on El Prat airport expansion

GENERALITAT and the Government have finally come to an agreement on the proposed expansion at Barcelona’s El Prat airport

On the same day that the Bilateral Commission was reactivated, the Generalitat and the Spanish Government have reached an agreement for the proposed expansion of the El Prat airport in Barcelona, with both administrations taking an important step forward in the thawing of relations, after years marked by disagreements and tensions as a result of the “procés”.

With the expansion of the airport, which had generated much debate among the different political parties – Podemos was against it due to the environmental impact; Esquerra had doubts; and, PSOE and JxCat were in favor – an investment of €1.7 billion is expected by Aena, which will be “transformed” into 365,000 indirect jobs, 85,000 direct jobs, and an impact of two points on the Catalan GDP (the airport will account for 8.9 per cent of the Catalan GDP), as explained by Isabel Rodriguez, the Government spokesperson.

“The meeting has been fruitful,” said Ms Rodriguez, who has detailed the five commitments scheduled in the calendar: reduce institutional conflict; entrusting the transfer of university scholarships to the mixed transfer commission, a historic claim from the Generalitat (it will be in October); create a working group to see the viability of the transfer of competences in matters of maritime rescue or labor legislation; the reactivation of the mixed commission for economic affairs; and the reactivation of the infrastructure commission, as reported by larazon.es.

