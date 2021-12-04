Hamilton claims Saudi GP pole as Verstappen crashes out

Lewis Hamilton has sealed his place in pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix around the streets of Jeddah tomorrow, Sunday, December 5. It came in dramatic fashion as his title rival Max Verstappen crashed out on the final corner of the Q3 session.

The seven-times world champion had a scare prior to the start of qualifying today, Saturday 4, when he was called to face the stewards. Hamilton was informed that he was under investigation for ignoring yellow warning flags that had been double-waved.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This offence subsequently went unpunished, and a marshal was blamed by the FIA for making a mistake. A second case where the Brit was scrutinised for impeding Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, had a different ending.

This incident occurred while the Russian was on a flying lap and Hamilton clearly failed to get out of his racing line. He was given a reprimand, while Mercedes was handed a fine of £21,300.

Pole was essential in a race the defending champion simply has to win to be in with any chance of continuing the fight in what would be an epic final showdown in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen had been fastest for the whole session, but after his crash, will now start from third.

Red Bull’s Dutch driver was heading for pole when his car locked up as he took the final corner on his flying lap, sending him careering into the barriers. “It’s terrible, considering the lap I was on”, he commented afterwards.

For Hamilton, the situation is quite simple. Winning tomorrow’s race – if he can also get the extra point for fastest lap – means Verstappen’s eight-point lead will be gone. That will set up a thrilling climax in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

#SaudiArabianGP Max slips and bumps wall in final Q3 round trying to beat #Hamilton … what a sad turn of events . Now Mercedes 1/2 Max 3rd #Formula1 #MBCAction pic.twitter.com/YDtjzWvNDQ

— Khaled S Tabbara (@kstabbara) December 4, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.