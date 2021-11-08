Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wins Mexico City Grand Prix



Red Bull driver Max Verstappen dominated the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, November 7, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This victory sends him 19 points clear of rival Lewis Hamilton.

World champion Lewis Hamilton finished second in the Mercedes, 16.5 seconds behind the winner. “Their car was so superior this weekend that there wasn’t really anything we could do about it. I am just happy to have second, he said after the race.

It was not clear if he was unhappy with his teammate when he commented, “I was trying to keep whichever Red Bull I could see in my mirror behind, and I thought Valtteri would be doing the same. But obviously, he left the door open for Max”.

The Dutch driver was in a class of his own, clinching his ninth chequered flag of the season. He led from the first corner, and it was a lead that never looked under threat. A smart manoeuvre in that first corner saw Max jump ahead, as pole-sitter, Valtteri Bottas was clipped by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, a spin that left him at the back of the field.

“It was all about braking late,” Verstappen said of his move into Turn 1. “I kept it on the track and that basically made my race”, as he left it late to brake, totally getting the jump on both Mercedes cars in the process to take the lead.

With four races remaining, there are still 107 points up for grabs, so Hamilton is still in with a shout. No other driver can overtake either driver in the championship now, it’s a two-horse race. Next weekend they are in Sao Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix at the historic Interlagos circuit.

Hamilton stayed in the running after fighting off the challenge from Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull. Perez had the home advantage with a very vociferous crowd cheering him on, but he just couldn’t get past Hamilton, and settled for third place on the podium.

