FOUR new areas of Palma will each have two neighbourhood police officers as the Council looks to improve safety by increasing the number of officers deployed.

This was announced by Councillor for Citizen Security Juana Maria Adrover accompanied by Commissioner of the Palma Local Police, Bernat Clar on Tuesday November 23 as she explained that 20 new officers who had completed their internships joined the ranks of community police.

This means that with retirements, the overall number of local beat officers has increased from 55 to 59 and more officers are still in training who will join the Palma Local Police in due course.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Investment continues in obtaining new vehicles and the Council is spending in excess of €750,000 to lease four camouflaged vehicles and 11 patrol vehicles with hybrid electric motors in accordance with the Council’s environmental police.

In addition, a further €27,000 is to be spent on a selection of new equipment including computers, printers for mobile phones and monitors for use by the Local Police.

The Council is pleased with the way that the Security and Coexistence Boards (SECON) which incorporate representatives of the Council, police and neighbourhood organisations are progressing.

Thank you for reading ‘Four new areas of Palma will each have two neighbourhood police officers’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.