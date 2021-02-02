The ranks of the Palma Local Police are due to expand considerably

SOME 20 new Local Police officers have been officially inducted into the ranks of the Palma Police Force with a further 81 officers to follow.

It is quite a long and time-consuming experience as approval for their employment was first granted in the 2018/2109 Public Employment Offer but only now, having been accepted as civil servants are, they to be entered into the Municipal Training School.

Having now been issued their documentation and new uniforms they are ready to commence their training and although they will be placed in smaller groups of five officers, they paraded in front of the Sant Ferran Police Station for a group photo with Palma Mayor José Hila.

A further 56 officers are due to be recruited thanks to the 2020 Public Employment Offer, with many of the new recruits due to take over from officers who have been promoted.

