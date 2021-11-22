TWO interesting dinners coming up on the Costa del Sol shortly which will include a floral arrangement display and a Triple A fundraiser.

Estepona Floral Art

THE Estepona Floral Art Society is doing all it can to return to some semblance of normality now that restrictions have been relaxed so much.

They held their annual quiz evening on Tuesday November 16 and raised €250 with the money collected being donated to the children’s Day Centre run by Aldeas Infantiles SOS de Malaga.

Next on the agenda is a coach trip to The Botanical Gardens (lit up for Christmas) in Malaga on November 30 and a Christmas Meal with flower arrangement demonstration on December 7 December at La Grappa restaurant in Calle Benavista,

It is hoped that from January 2022 they will be fully operational again with international flower arranging demonstrators.

For more information about the society and its programme of events contact them via email at [email protected].

Thanksgiving dinner

THERE might just be time to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday November 25 and support the Triple A animal charity at the same time.

They will be raising funds and offering a three-course meal and drinks for just €35 at the Small World Café in Marbella starting at 8pm.

Apart from the traditional Thanksgiving turkey, there will be a choice of fish and vegetarian main course as well as live music from Frank Skott and a grand raffle to raise funds for the cats and dogs being cared for.

There are only limited places so send a WhatsApp to 678 680 038 to see if there’s room.

To find out more about the charity visit https://tripleamarbella.org/en/.

