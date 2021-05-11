Flowers don’t tell, they show and in Estepona this is very true

One of the many arrangements created on May 7
One of the many arrangements created on May 7 Credit: Estepona Floral Art Club

MEMBERS of the Estepona Floral Art Club celebrated National Flower Arranging Day on May 7, by placing arrangements in La Belleza beauty salon, Halomons restaurant and Los Morenos café.

Another display
Another display

The club is accredited to the London and Overseas branch of National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies which was formed in the UK in 1959 and the Estepona Branch had, until the state of alarm, regular visits from British flower arranging experts but overcame this with regular online demonstrations.

Now it is in a process of re-emerging and there will be a social distanced afternoon tea get together at Ricks in Estepona Port on May 18 at 3pm.

Anyone who is interested in floral art and would like to join or meet with those with similar interests feel free to attend, alternatively email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page for more information.

