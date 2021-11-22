ECOLOGISTS IN ACTION demand maximum protection for Sierra Bermeja after the catastrophic fire last September.

They have called for members of the public to join a demonstration in Estepona to which more than forty non-profit organizations and a dozen political parties have given their support.

The demonstration begins at noon on Saturday November 27 on the Paseo Maritimo near the Monterroso river (statue of the Labrador and the Fisherman) passes through the centre of Estepona and ends at the Orchid House.

The aim is to demand effective protection to make this a national park and that sufficient anti-fire resources are allocated to prevent and combat possible fires and that the forest, in the face of climate change, really is being defended.

The organisation claims that on average there has a serious outbreak of fire a little over 4.27 years between 1950 and 2018 and that fire on the land is very difficult to contain as it took more than a month this year to finally douse all of the flames.

They are looking for sensible programmes to ensure that the danger is reduced rather than run the risk of another death and the evacuation of more than 2,500 residents coupled with the negative effect on seven municipalities, Estepona, Jubrique, Juzcar, Farajan, Benahavis, Genalguacil and Casares.

