Malaga Environmental Prosecutor’s Office files complaint over Sierra Bermeja fire

MALAGA Environmental Prosecutor’s Office has reportedly filed a complaint requesting a 20-year prison sentence if arson is found to be the cause of the Sierra Bermeja fire



The Malaga Environmental Prosecutor’s Office reportedly filed a complaint in the courts on Thursday, September 23, relating to the recent fire in Sierra Bermeja which affected several municipalities in the Genal Valley, devastating almost 10,000 hectares of land, and during which, a forest firefighter died while trying to extinguish it.

Judicial sources reportedly informed Europa Press that in the complaint – presented specifically before the Investigating Court No3 of Ronda – it is stated that the blaze was a life-threatening incident, which is punishable in the Penal Code by a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

It is also reported that the Public Ministry has requested the declaration of secrecy surrounding the proceedings which, according to the sources, has been agreed, in order to avoid any leak “that may frustrate the successful conclusion of the investigation by the Nature Protection Service team – Seprona – of the Malaga Guardia Civil”.

Breaking out on September 8, the blaze was considered controlled on Tuesday 14, with the provisional assessment of the fire estimating that 9,640 hectares have been burned, along with 54 agricultural and livestock operations, plus 110km of riverbeds and streams have been affected.

In a statement, the State Attorney General’s Office indicated that the information given to them by the investigators pointed to the detection of “several initial sources of the fire, originating practically simultaneously, and close to two points on a little-travelled road, with the possibility of vehicle parking”.

As a result, the Prosecutor’s Office has already indicated that these elements “may point to an intentional etiology”, although it specified that there was not “sufficient data on the possible deliberate starting of the fire”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

