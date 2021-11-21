THERE will be day time concerts at the Marbella Theatre featuring young and aspiring female singers with tickets costing €12 for each event.

First to appear will be Roko who mixes her Andalucian and Latin roots to produce a selection of well-known Spanish songs as well as her own compositions in an acoustic evening on Sunday November 28 from noon until 1pm.

Then on Sunday December 12 at the same time, it’s the turn of Georgina whose long musical career started in the home country of Venezuela before she moved to Spain.

Since then, her career really took off as she has now released three albums has performed multiple concerts throughout the country and received a Latin Grammy nomination.

In April 2019 she released Welcome to my room and her first single from the album After your goodbye spent five consecutive months on the main radio stations and the album features three notable collaborations with Manuel Carrasco, Vanesa Martín and Pablo López.

Tickets may be obtained from the theatre box office or www.mientrada.net.

