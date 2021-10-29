THE Ciudad de Marbella Theatre will host the XV Sierra Blanca Flamenco Festival on November 8 at 8pm.

The general director of Culture, Carmen Díaz, announced this new event together with the president of the Sierra Blanca Peña (flamenco association), Juan Recio, and highlighted “the magnificent work carried out by the organising association in the permanent dissemination of flamenco, enriching the culture of the city. ”

Recio, thanked the Council for its support and observed that “it is a luxury to be able to hold the festival in a venue such as the Ciudad de Marbella Theatre which allows one to fully indulge in the best flamenco”.

Taking part will be a number of local artists including singers Alfredo Tejada, Bonela Son, Chelo Soto and José Tomé, dancer Claudia La Debla; guitarists Ismael Rueda, Antonio de la Luz and Pepe El Línea, and hand percussionists Gilberto de la Luz, Nano Cortés, Juan Laike and Ramón Heredia.

Tickets cost €10 per person via https://www.mientrada.net/evento/xv-festival-flamenco-sierra-blanca/ or can be purchased from the box office on the evening of the event.

