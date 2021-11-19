Lebanese passengers ask for asylum at Barcelona airport

An incident has been revealed involving an aircraft that landed at 11am last Monday, November 14, at Barcelona’s El Prat de Llobregat Airport. It was arriving from Cairo, Egypt, en route to Bogota and Quito in South America. According to Efe sources, a total of 39 passengers, allegedly of Palestinian origin, with Lebanese passports, refused to continue their journey and asked for asylum in Spain.

They disembarked and refused to make the remainder of the trip to South America. Since Monday, they have been in the room that Barcelona airport uses to house people who process an asylum application at the border controls of the airport facilities, a space that has showers and other basic services.

Sources from the Government Delegation in Catalonia specify that passengers have the options of resuming the flight to Quito and Bogota, or of returning to their country of origin. Their stay at the airport is totally voluntary pointed out the source.

This incident comes off the back of another that occurred at Palma de Mallorca airport on November 5. During this event, an Air Arabia aircraft arrived on an unscheduled emergency stop on its Casablanca-Istanbul route. A false medical claim allowed a number of Moroccan passengers to flee the plane and disappear into the darkness. Twelve were quickly captured, but a large group of them is still at liberty, as reported by elmundo.es.

