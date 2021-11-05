Palma de Mallorca airport closed down for ‘security reasons’

By
Chris King
-
0

Palma de Mallorca airport closed down for ‘security reasons’

Palma de Mallorca Airport has been shut down late this afternoon, Friday, November 5, according to airport sources, “for security reasons”. It is reported that a flight had to make an emergency landing in Palma, en-route from Morocco to Turkey, after a passenger needed urgent medical attention for their diabetes.

It is believed that while emergency medical services personnel were attending to the sick passenger, a number of Moroccan passengers took it upon themselves to rush out of the aircraft onto the runway, and fled into the darkness of the surrounding aerodrome.

“We’ve been told that when a passenger who was ill was taken off the plane, about 24 Moroccans made a run for it and they’re now hiding under planes all over the airport and it’s difficult for the Police to find them because it’s dark”, a local resident, Louisa Louby Foster, told the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Louisa was sitting waiting on another flight ready for takeoff when the incident occurred, “We are stuck here on the runway because they won’t allow any planes to take off in case people are hiding under the wheels”, she added.

The Guardia Civil are searching the runway and the immediate vicinity of the airport, and one person has reportedly been arrested. Until all the missing passengers are located it is impossible for air traffic to operate at Palma airport. Incoming flights are currently being diverted to Ibiza airport, and others.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here