Palma de Mallorca airport closed down for ‘security reasons’

Palma de Mallorca Airport has been shut down late this afternoon, Friday, November 5, according to airport sources, “for security reasons”. It is reported that a flight had to make an emergency landing in Palma, en-route from Morocco to Turkey, after a passenger needed urgent medical attention for their diabetes.

It is believed that while emergency medical services personnel were attending to the sick passenger, a number of Moroccan passengers took it upon themselves to rush out of the aircraft onto the runway, and fled into the darkness of the surrounding aerodrome.

“We’ve been told that when a passenger who was ill was taken off the plane, about 24 Moroccans made a run for it and they’re now hiding under planes all over the airport and it’s difficult for the Police to find them because it’s dark”, a local resident, Louisa Louby Foster, told the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Louisa was sitting waiting on another flight ready for takeoff when the incident occurred, “We are stuck here on the runway because they won’t allow any planes to take off in case people are hiding under the wheels”, she added.

The Guardia Civil are searching the runway and the immediate vicinity of the airport, and one person has reportedly been arrested. Until all the missing passengers are located it is impossible for air traffic to operate at Palma airport. Incoming flights are currently being diverted to Ibiza airport, and others.

