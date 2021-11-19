Lanzarote rises up to alert Level 2



After reviewing the epidemiological report of the General Directorate of Public Health, today, Thursday, November 18, the Ministry of Health has updated the alert levels for the Canary Islands. With the consolidated data on the evolution of the coronavirus, Lanzarote has been moved back up to alert Level 2.

As a result of this action, which will come into force at 00:00 on Monday, November 22, the island joins Fuerteventura on Level 2. Tenerife, Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, and El Hierro all remain at alert Level 1. This level alert is subject to re-evaluation, even before obligatory fortnightly review.

In alert Level 2, terraces of establishments must close at 2am, and can use only 75 per cent of their terrace. Inside, they are allowed only 50 per cent capacity, with a maximum of eight people sitting at the same table in bars, restaurants, or when meeting in homes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Between November 9 and 15, there has been a reported increase of around 24.4 per cent in new daily cases of the virus, standing at 1,125. The previous week saw 912 cases reported.

An increase of about 60 per cent has taken place in the average seven-day incidence rate across the Canaries. The figure stood at 31.2 cases per 100,000 of the population last week, whereas, during this last week, it has gone up to an average of 50.1. Lanzarote is the island with the highest increase, hence the Level rise. La Palma has the lowest incidence.

According to data, the occupancy of hospital beds, and ICUs in both Tenerife and Gran Canaria has risen in the last seven days. This has been a steady upward trend, and if it continues then is it inevitable that they could both well move from alert Level 1 up to Level 2 in the next evaluation.

While it is impossible to apportion the blame on any particular factor, the Ministry of Health is insisting that there is a strong need to maintain the typical preventative measures, to avoid the spread of the virus. These include the use of masks, social distancing, and the regular washing of hands, as reported by canarianweekly.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.