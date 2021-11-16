La Palma air quality worsens as ash emissions increase

Credit: Involcan

La Palma air quality worsens as ash emissions increase. Residents in some areas have been advised to reduce strenuous activities and limit prolonged outdoor activities.

Some schools on the western side of La Palma have had in-person classes cancelled as the air quality has reduced. On Tuesday, November 16, the Consejería de Educación del Gobierno de Canarias decided that schools in El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte and Puntagorda would have face-to-face classes cancelled. The children will receive online lessons instead.

The amount of ash being produced by the volcano has increased. This is set to mainly affect areas in the west and north of La Palma. Unfavourable conditions have been recorded on Tuesday morning. It is expected that this will carry on throughout the day due to the wind.

Residents have been advised to reduce strenuous and/or prolonged outdoor activities. This warning is for the areas of Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso, Tazacorte, Tijarafe and Puntagorda.

The volcano began erupting in September and so far over 1,000 hectares of land have been covered by lava according to the Cabildo de La Palma.

