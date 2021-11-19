Guardia Civil discover €650,000 in a vehicle on the A-4



The Guardia Civil have intercepted a vehicle on the A-4 motorway containing €652,000 in cash. The huge find came as the result of a police patrol becoming suspicious of the car as it travelled on the motorway that connects Madrid with Andalucia.

After stopping the driver a subsequent search uncovered the banknotes neatly packed in bundles of €5, €10, €20, and €50 denominations. It was hidden out of sight, distributed among layers of clothing and inside two suitcases. Questioning the driver, he could not account for the legal origin of the money so it was seized.

The driver was detained for the crime of alleged money laundering as he could not give an account of the stashes origin. Another observation made by the officers was that the cash was made up from small notes, making them easier to introduce into the market.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Once confiscated, the money was automatically deposited into a bank account that the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Monetary Offenses has access to for this purpose. An investigation will now be conducted to try and trace the source of this large sum of money, to find if it was obtained as the result of a criminal act. The driver was taken into custody and will face the judicial authorities once the source of the money is known, as reported by cadenaser.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram