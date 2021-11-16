Nerja man awarded Order of Merit of the Local Police of Andalucia

Local policeman in Nerja Miguel Alberto Garcia Fernandez has joined the Order of Merit of the Local Police of Andalucia.

A Policeman in Nerja Miguel Alberto Garcia Fernandez has joined the Order of Merit of the Local Police of Andalucia, with the decoration of the cross with a white badge, in an institutional act presented by the Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia, Elias Bendodo.

The event was held in Almeria, with the participation of the Mayor of Nerja Jose Alberto Armijo, the Security Councillor, Francisco Arce and the Head of the Local Police Francisco Iranzo.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The events that have led to the entry of Miguel Alberto Garcia into the Order of Merit of the Local Police of Andalucia date back to December 10, 2019, when, thanks to his courage and decision, the officer managed to prevent a young person in Nerja from jumping into the void from the Aguila Aqueduct.

The councillor once again congratulated the local police for their good work and efficiency, demonstrating extraordinary professionalism in solving an extremely serious situation.

“Miguel Alberto, even taking into consideration the serious danger that existed, did not hesitate for a moment to act, which made it possible to save the life of a resident. It is a source of pride for this town and an example of a vocation to serve Nerjeños and Mareños” said Armijo.