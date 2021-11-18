Greek F-16 warplane crashes during a training flight.

The pilot safely ejected.

A GREEK F-16 warplane has crashed during a training flight near the Andravida airbase in the Peloponnese shortly after 3 pm on Thursday, November 18.

According to early reports, the pilot managed to eject the warplane safely, overtaking the abandoned single-seater fighter jet in time and making it to safety.

Earlier today, Turkish F-16’s were seen illegally flying over three Greek islands.

At 10 am, two pairs of F-16 aircraft from Turkey flew over the island of Agathonisi – one pair at 11,000 and the other at 24,000 feet.

Then at 10.04 am, one of the pairs flew over the islands of Anthropofagoi and Makronisi at 28,000 feet.

It is unknown whether the Greek F-16 was being launched in retaliation, despite it being called a training flight.

Interestingly, more than 3,000 F-16 fighters are currently operational worldwide.

And this is the second fighter jet crash to be reported in the last couple of days.

Yesterday (November 17), a British F35 jet, part of the UK’s flagship aircraft carrier and worth around £100m (€119m), crashed into the Mediterranean. The pilot had to eject.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said at the time: “A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning.

“The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

In other related news, the Greek Navy has signed an agreement with Spain which will see Madrid-based company, Alpha Unmanned Systems, supply five unmanned helicopters to the Greek Navy – in a deal worth just over one million euros.

