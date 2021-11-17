British F35 jet crashes into the Mediterranean.

The F35 pilot had to eject.

A BRITISH F35 jet, part of the UK’s flagship aircraft carrier and worth around £100m (€119m), has crashed into the Mediterranean on Wednesday, November 17, forcing the pilot to eject.

In what has been described as the first such incident in HMS Queen Elizabeth history, hostile action has been ruled out.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning.

“The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

According to Sky News, an investigation will likely focus on potential technical or human error.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 am UK time whilst the next-generation RAF F35 jet was flying over international waters. No other vessels or aircraft were involved, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth, which was returning to the UK after more than seven months, was carrying eight British F35 jets along with 10 American F35s.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the lead ship of the Queen Elizabeth class of aircraft carriers and the Fleet Flagship of the Royal Navy and is capable of carrying 60 aircraft including fixed-wing, rotary-wing and autonomous vehicles.

At the time of writing, this expensive jet has not yet been recovered from the sea.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.