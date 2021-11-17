MALLORCA gets ready to help those in difficulty at Christmas with offers from the Cala Nova Cancer Shop and a toy collection by Santanyi Council.

Cancer charity at Xmas

CALA NOVA Cancer Charity shop in Palma closed for a few days to refresh its stock as winter approaches after selling a lot of summer clothes at €1 per piece as well a large number of Halloween costumes.

Now the shop is open again with an impressive Christmas window display and with a special raffle imminent it wants to beat last year’s donation of €30,000 raised to help support four local cancer charities;

AECC (Spanish Association of Cancer Care)

ASPANOB (Association for Children with Cancer and their Parents)

THE CANCER SUPPORT GROUP (for international residents on Mallorca)

DIME (Palliative Care Association) that helps in Son Espases, Clinica Juan March and the General Hospital of Palma.

In addition, every year it takes part in the Big Coffee Morning for MacMillan Cancer in the UK.

Anyone who wishes to help should visit www.calanovacancer.com, the charities Facebook page, or drop in to the charity shop at Avenida Joan Miro 358. San Agustin. Palma.

Toy collection

WORKING as usual with Caritas Mallorca, the Santanyi Council is appealing to residents to help the No Child Without a Toy campaign which collections gifts for the neediest children in the town.

Unlike last year, they are not just appealing for used toys but would be very happy to collect new toys or gifts as well.

There will be toy collection points at the Santanyí Town Hall, at the Cala d’Or Tourist Office, at the s’Alqueria Blanca municipal office and the Calonge Parish Hall as the Council is determined to ensure that this Christmas is a happy one for every child in the municipality.

Thank you for reading 'Mallorca gets ready to help those in difficulty at Christmas'