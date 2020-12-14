SPANISH toymakers are giving Christmas toys a COVID twist to make everything seem a little more normal this festive period for young children. With Christmas drawing closer, the entire world is experiencing a strange festive time as COVID-19 restrictions prevent normal holiday plans and socialising. This can especially be felt by the young ones.

Dolls in particular are on the shelf wearing masks, and in these difficult times, it is hoped that they will help children adjust. The famous Spanish Nancy doll made by Famosa can now be seen sporting a mask, and other dolls come complete with COVID-19 testing kits.

So far the toys are popular and it is expected that they will make children more comfortable if they need a test, and also more confident with day to day mask wearing.

