Lava continues to flow onto Los Guirres beach in La Palma



The flow of lava streams from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma, pouring onto the beach at Los Guirres, seems to be never ending. The new fajana that was created last week is continuing to grow in size, fed by flows from what are known as 1,2, and 9.

Miguel Angel Morcuende, the technical director of Pevolca, in his press conference on Sunday, November 14, reported that everything remains similar to Saturday 13. By this, he meant that there are no more live streams, or other different points where the lava is dropping. This flow onto the lava delta is the only one right now.

Morcuende stressed that seismic activity is continuing, but maintained at intermediate depths of between 10 and 15km. There are other movements even deeper at around 30km he added. There has also been a decrease in the number of earthquakes, although Sunday 14 registered the biggest one yet. A 5.0mbLg magnitude tremor, with a maximum intensity of IV-V, was felt in La Gomera, and Tenerife.

Maria Jose Blanco, the director of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) in the Canary Islands and spokesperson for the Pevolca Scientific Committee also joined the press conference. Ms Blanco pointed out that even though there is a downward trend in seismicity, it is possible that more earthquakes, able to reach intensities of V and VI on the EMS scale are very possible.

She added that there is a slight vertical deflation being maintained at station LP03, the closest to the eruptive centre, while the trend towards stability continues in the rest of the island’s stations.

The emission of sulphur dioxide (SO2) associated with the volcanic plume maintains the same magnitude in terms of tons as in the last two days. Although there was a significant rise three days ago, in the last two days it has been decreasing, as reported by cadenaser.com.

Imágenes de la erupción desde Tacande a las 13.30 (hora canaria) / Images of the eruption from Tacande at 1.30 pm (Canarian time) pic.twitter.com/N2R4m42WmS — INVOLCAN (@involcan) November 14, 2021

