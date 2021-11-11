Lava has engulfed entire of Guirres beach on La Palma

Lava has engulfed the whole of Guirres beach on La Palma and threatens to bury a beach bar.

The new fajana from the La Palma volcano has now completely engulfed the Guirres beach and threatens to bury a restaurant establishment in the area.

The fajana is growing, especially in width, and the lava has already perched on the platform of the beach bar, according to sources.

🔴El operativo de #BomberosTF y #BomberosFuerteventura 🚒en #ErupciónLaPalma 🌋 ha realizado ayer a última hora varias mediciones de temperatura del frente de la Colada 2 que caía al mar de la nueva fajana en Playa de los Guires. pic.twitter.com/bYCRvSjE6p — Bomberos de Tenerife (@BomberosTf) November 11, 2021

Francisco Prieto, spokesman for the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), warned yesterday that the lava continues to fill and grow on the surface of flow number 2 and that it will probably end up filling the space between flows 1 and 9 in the coming days.

Photographer Francis Perez and the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) have captured underwater images of the strip formed by the La Palma volcano up to 120 meters deep.

Some images have been taken with the underwater robot Liropus 2000, aboard the oceanographic vessel Angeles Alvariño, and others with Perez’s underwater camera, according to social media.

Here I show you the underwater photos of the lava delta in La Palma. Photos taken on assignment for @IEOoceanografia with the ROV Liropus 2000 and my underwater camera. Photos ranging from 120 m to 45 m. These photos have been possible to the collaboration of many people. pic.twitter.com/HBL57pthip — Francis Pérez (@francis_perez00) November 11, 2021

Different lava formations and signs of life, such as corals or a school of fish, can be seen in the photographs.