Lava has engulfed entire of Guirres beach on La Palma

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Lava has engulfed entire of Guirres beach on La Palma
Lava has engulfed entire of Guirres beach on La Palma. Image - Twitter

Lava has engulfed the whole of Guirres beach on La Palma and threatens to bury a beach bar.

The new fajana from the La Palma volcano has now completely engulfed the Guirres beach and threatens to bury a restaurant establishment in the area.

The fajana is growing, especially in width, and the lava has already perched on the platform of the beach bar, according to sources.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --


Francisco Prieto, spokesman for the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), warned yesterday that the lava continues to fill and grow on the surface of flow number 2 and that it will probably end up filling the space between flows 1 and 9 in the coming days.

Photographer Francis Perez and the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) have captured underwater images of the strip formed by the La Palma volcano up to 120 meters deep.

Some images have been taken with the underwater robot Liropus 2000, aboard the oceanographic vessel Angeles Alvariño, and others with Perez’s underwater camera, according to social media.


Different lava formations and signs of life, such as corals or a school of fish, can be seen in the photographs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here