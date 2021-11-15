FUENGIROLA marches against gender violence on Sunday November 28 in support of the International Day against Violence against Women.

Organised by the Fuengirola Councillors for Equality and Sports the march will start from Plaza Pedro Cuevas in Los Boliches at 10am and there will be a chance to obtain special t-shirts to wear during the demonstration, the proceeds of which will go to finance projects against gender violence.

It will run along the Fuengirola promenade and will close with awareness-raising activities in which all families can participate, especially children and the cost will be a voluntary donation.

“We will organise handicraft workshops, a puppet show for equality and a micro-drama that deals with the theme to be discussed.

“Through these activities, a different way of relating and an alternative proposal based on positive and egalitarian models will be shown” confirmed Councillor for Sport María Hernández.

“Everyone’s participation is important, as we all have to try to end this scourge of gender violence and it is at the earliest ages when we have to begin to raise awareness and instil egalitarian values” she added.

