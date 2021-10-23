Fuengirola man arrested after allegedly attacking his wife with an axe

By
Chris King
-
0
Fuengirola man arrested after attacking his wife with an axe
Fuengirola man arrested after attacking his wife with an axe. image: policia nacional

Fuengirola man arrested after allegedly attacking his wife with an axe

National Police officers in the Costa del Sol resort of Fuengirola arrested a 40-year-old foreign national at around 8am on the morning of last Saturday, October 16. He is accused of kicking and punching his wife, and also of attacking her with an axe.

Officers responded after the 091 emergency number received a call informing the National Police of a fight that was taking place in a property in the coastal town. On arrival at the property, police sources said that the officers encountered a man at the door of the building, clearly under the influence of alcohol.

His victim was reportedly discovered inside the bathroom, where she had locked herself in to escape from her husband. According to police sources, the incident started after the man arrived home drunk, and for no apparent reason, started to attack his wife who was lying on the bed at the time, punching and kicking her.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

It was at this point the man allegedly picked up the axe and apparently hit his wife on the head with the back part of the weapon. The man was arrested by the police and taken into custody.

After being taken to a local health centre in Fuengirola for preliminary treatment, it was decided to transfer the woman to the Costa del Sol Hospital. She had reportedly suffered multiple injuries, and although her life was not in danger, it was done as a precaution.

Police sources have revealed that the couple has a history of gender violence, but had still remained together, as reported by surinenglish.com.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here