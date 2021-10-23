Fuengirola man arrested after attacking his wife with an axe

Fuengirola man arrested after allegedly attacking his wife with an axe



National Police officers in the Costa del Sol resort of Fuengirola arrested a 40-year-old foreign national at around 8am on the morning of last Saturday, October 16. He is accused of kicking and punching his wife, and also of attacking her with an axe.

Officers responded after the 091 emergency number received a call informing the National Police of a fight that was taking place in a property in the coastal town. On arrival at the property, police sources said that the officers encountered a man at the door of the building, clearly under the influence of alcohol.

His victim was reportedly discovered inside the bathroom, where she had locked herself in to escape from her husband. According to police sources, the incident started after the man arrived home drunk, and for no apparent reason, started to attack his wife who was lying on the bed at the time, punching and kicking her.

It was at this point the man allegedly picked up the axe and apparently hit his wife on the head with the back part of the weapon. The man was arrested by the police and taken into custody.

After being taken to a local health centre in Fuengirola for preliminary treatment, it was decided to transfer the woman to the Costa del Sol Hospital. She had reportedly suffered multiple injuries, and although her life was not in danger, it was done as a precaution.

Police sources have revealed that the couple has a history of gender violence, but had still remained together, as reported by surinenglish.com.

