IT’S now two years since the last Manilva Pride event but as pandemic restrictions have been eased, the Municipality will be supporting the 1st Manilva Winter Pride.

The delegations of Tourism and Foreign Residents, represented by Eva Galindo and Laura López, have ensured that this initiative is included within the programme of Christmas activities organised by the Council.

Never as big and showy as Torremolinos Pride which is due to be held next May over a week, Manilva’s annual summer Pride has always been welcomed by the local LGTBI community and now on Friday December 17 they will be able to celebrate together in the run up to Christmas.

Organised by ‘Ser tú muy’ which is responsible for the summer event, it will be located in Calle Los Arcos in Duquesa Port and from 4pm there will be a selection of performances including drag queens, tribute artists, dancers, a Christmas market and Santa’s Grotto.

With music, colour and a feeling of carnival, this is likely to be a major fun event for everyone, especially if the weather continues to be mild so to find out more as information becomes available visit https://www.facebook.com/ManilvaPride/.

