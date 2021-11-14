43 arrests in 18 provinces for buying and selling counterfeit banknotes online

43 arrests in 18 provinces for buying and selling counterfeit banknotes online. image: policia nacional

National Police officers, in collaboration with Europol, have arrested 43 people in 18 provinces throughout the Spanish territory. They were all detained for their alleged involvement in the crime of introducing counterfeit Euro banknotes into the financial domain.

Two of the detainees, believed to be the ones mainly responsible for the sale, were arrested in Huelva. The rest have been arrested throughout Spain as buyers of counterfeit €20 and €50 banknotes.

According to a press release from the National Police, this sale of counterfeit money was being carried out through a profile on a well-known social network. This profile had 1,620 subscribers and subsequently helped lead the officers to initiate the investigation.

The investigation was launched in November 2020

Investigations were launched in November 2020, and, after the existence of this profile was discovered on the Internet, two homes in Huelva were searched. As a result, the two main persons responsible for the sale of counterfeit notes were identified and arrested.

During the searches, several mobile phones and various computer equipment were found, along with ten counterfeit €20 notes, one €50, and a total of €5,860 euros in legitimate money.


After studying the online accounts, computer equipment, and mobile phones, 41 people who bought the counterfeit money from the two detainees in Huelva were also identified and arrested.

Arrests took place in the provinces of Alicante, Asturias, Avila, the Balearic Islands, Barcelona, ​​Caceres, Cadiz, Cantabria, Huelva, Jaen, La Coruña, La Rioja, Lugo, Madrid, Malaga, Pontevedra, Sevilla, and Toledo, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

