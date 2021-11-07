Missing Huelva couple found inside sunken car

Missing Huelva couple found inside a sunken car



A statement from the National Police in Huelva on Saturday, November 6, confirmed that two bodies had been found inside a sunken car. They are believed to be Paqui Romero and Enrique Fuentes, the couple that was reported missing on October 26, from whom nobody had heard anything since that date.

According to the report, a cyclist who was passing the access bridge to the Juan Carlos I dam had called the emergency number. He informed them that he had seen what looked like the rook of a sunken vehicle in the Huelva estuary.

Patrols were immediately mobilised to the location from the National Police, and the Guardia Civil. They were subsequently joined by the Aljaraque Local Police, and firefighters from Huelva City Council.

With zero visibility and strong currents, it was impossible to gain access to the interior of the vehicle under the water. In a long arduous operation, the grey Peugeot 308 was eventually recovered from the water. This was achieved with the help of divers who swam down and attached a chain to the car, then, using a fire engine with a boom, the operatives pulled the trapped car from the waters.

The deceased couple had been reported missing on October 26, with the police searching for them but finding their mobile phones had been turned off since that date. No movement was traced with their credit cards either. They had last been seen driving the same car in which they were discovered, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.