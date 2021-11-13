Dad vows to clear school dinner debt so kids don’t go hungry. Simon Harris from Essex, tweeted Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle in Penygroes, Gwynedd Wales asking to pay the £1,800 that is owed to stop the “madness of kids potentially going hungry”

Simon Harris, a father of four, made the offer on November 11 via his Twitter account, after the headteacher of the school made the announcement earlier this week. Neil Foden, controversially sent a letter to parents saying the cook had been instructed to not provide any food to any child who had a school dinner debt. He wrote that any child who owed more than a penny would not be given food at school, as originally reported by NorthWalesOnline.

Marcus Rashford, who has just received an MBE from Prince William for the hard work and dedication he has shown to ensure no child goes hungry, tweeted “Has the pandemic no taught us anything? Can we not be understanding? Come on now…?”

The dad-of-four, who has tens of thousands of Facebook and Twitter followers said: “I’ve just made this genuine offer to the management of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle on Twitter.

“I will absolutely cover their catering deficit of 1.800 if it stops this madness of kids potentially going hungry because of a school dinner debt.”

Speaking to the local paper, he said: “We could all sit here and argue about ‘parents who can afford it but won’t pay’ and ‘parents spending the cash on whatever else instead’ until the cows come home. All I’m interested in is putting this rubbish to bed and getting the kids fed. One problem at a time.”

