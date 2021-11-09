Marcus Rashford takes his mom to collect MBE for work against UK child hunger

Marcus Rashford takes his mom to collect his MBE presented by The Duke of Cambridge. The Manchester United striker is being recognised for his work against UK child hunger last year.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William awarded him with the MBE in person today, Tuesday 9 November, when he hosted his first investiture since the pandemic began.

Last year, the young footballer forced UK Prime-minister Boris Johnson to do a political U-turn against UK child hunger. He persuaded the government to provide free meals to vulnerable children in England during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

Since then, Rashford, 24, has continued his drive for social change. He has now formed a child food poverty task force, which has linked up with some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets and food brands.

Over the last year and a half, the England forward has repeatedly called for free school meals to be extended to all children aged 7 to 18 in all households earning £20,000 or less. Also, for children that are undocumented or living in immigrant households with no recourse to public funds.

Last month he launched a new fight to end the ‘UK child hunger pandemic’ and urged ministers to act on the growing problem.

His campaigning has already led him to become the youngest recipient of an honorary degree from the University of Manchester.

The footballer has been very open about his own struggles growing up in poverty. He said ‘he owed everything’ to his single mother, as well as his club Manchester United. The England international has always hailed his mum as the driving force behind wanting to be a voice of change for children that face a similar situation to that of his own childhood.

