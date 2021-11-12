THERE’S not just music in Estepona on November 20 as fantasy and comic fans will be able to enjoy the fifth year of EsteponGO.

This annual event which is aimed and lovers of Manga, Videogames and Alternative Culture will take place at the Municipal Booth in the Fairground on Saturday November 20 and Sunday November 21.

The cost of entry to see more than 100 different activities has been reduced this year to €3 per person with all proceeds going to the NGO Infancia Solidaria which helps arrange heart operations in Spain for children who do not have access to medical support in their home country.

Having missed out last year due to the pandemic, ‘geeks’ of all types can enjoy the fun of this years’ EsteponGO but for safety reasons, capacity will be reduced and although there will be just one shift, visitors will be welcome from 10am to 3pm and then 4pm to 9pm with a break for disinfection.

Various areas will be created for different workshops and events which will include free gaming, an artist’s alley, sales booths, stages, cosplay and much more as well as displays of Harry Potter, Disney Princesses and a K-Pop contest.

