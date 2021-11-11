Super 90s in Concert is heading for Estepona on Saturday November 20 with some of the top names who made an entire generation dance in discos around the world.

It’s an evening of live performances and DJs who will recreate some of the top music both disco and dance with a very talented line up.

Taking part are Snap, British vocalist Annerley, ‘Amen UK!’, DJ Sylvan, Mix Factory (Mark XTC), ‘Kultür & Jan-B (90´s DJ Show), The Prodigy Tribute, Superstars DJ’s and singer Kenya Kendashi overseen by host Robert Martin

To generate a realist atmosphere of dance floors then, the event will feature a series of audio-visual projections made up of images that time, as well as plenty of music to complement the images.

The concert at the Congress Centre will start at 8pm with a reduced capacity since the organisation has arranged different and reserved areas in the 2,000 square metres of the hall.

There are number of different ticket options for sale at www.super90.es and for more information, WhatsApp: 691 067 552, email [email protected] and or visit the organisers Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/Superstarsofthe90s.

