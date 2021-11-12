RENAULT Group create a Refactory project in Sevilla to promote sustainability a year after creating their first hub in France.

The project was announced in the presence of Juan Manuel Moreno, President of Andalucia and the Sevilla Refactory will be structured around four areas of activity, from maintenance to recycling, in order to support the entire life of the vehicle.

The stages are;

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Re-Trofit: reconditioning of used vehicles.

Re-Energy: repairing and developing applications for batteries in second life such as energy storage.

Re-Cycle: for recycling, resource management and the manufacture of E-TECH gearboxes.

Re-Start: a training and R&D centre dedicated to the circular economy.

The project will be rolled-out between 2022 and 2024 and will cover a built-up area of 5,000 m2 when completed.

The Re-Trofit division will start operations at the end of 2022, with the capacity to refurbish more than 10,000 vehicles and repair up to 1,000 batteries per year by 2025.

This is part of the ongoing industrial plan covering 2021 to 2024 for the Group’s Spanish plants, and includes the allocation of five new vehicles and a new family of engines for the Castilla y Leon plants.

The plant in Sevilla will also handle the manufacture of two new models of electrified gearboxes for the Group’s hybrid vehicles.

The commitment to sustainability of its vehicles and accessories by the French Group guarantees continued long-term employment for workers in its Spanish factories and is also in keeping with the Spanish Government programme of increasingly Green industry.

Thank you for reading ‘Renault Group create a Refactory project in Sevilla’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.